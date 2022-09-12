Commissioners’ Court discusses pay raises for Midland County Sheriff’s Office

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court had a special meeting earlier this afternoon

It was there that Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked to receive more funding to give pay raises to various members of the Midland County Sheriff Office

This proposal came up after the need for more workers in the sheriff’s office for jailers and patrol officers

This proposal lasted over an hour and after a long discussion commissioners’ agreed to pass the proposal.

The positions that will be receiving a pay raise are the candidate jailer, patrol officers, investigators, the corporals, sergeants, lieutenant and the captain.

Midland County Sheriff David Criner says this will help keep employees around.

“What it does is allows us to open the applicant window wider to attract more individuals that will apply for police officers and jailers in our community and to keep midland safe places to raise our family which is a big blessing for us,” Criner said.

Sheriff Criner also said they were the 2nd lowest paid officers in the county and now they can compete.

The pay raise for the officers will take place on Oct.1.

