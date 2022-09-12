City vehicle crashes into Midland business

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland thrift store has been damaged after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into it Monday morning.

CBS7 News has confirmed with the City of Midland that it is one of their vehicles. They have not released any more information at this time.

However, the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened at the Twice Around Thrift Store at Illinois and Weatherford.

Owners say the truck crashed into the left window of the store.

Glass, shelves and liquids from the truck are scattered around the store.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.