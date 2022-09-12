City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning.

Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store.

This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let them know that a “catastrophe” occurred.

When the owners got there, they say they couldn’t believe what they saw.

Around six-thirty in the morning, a Midland city truck crashed into the “twice around” thrift store.

Luckily, nobody was in the store when the truck crashed into it but, the damage left the store owners in shock.

“The city vehicle had smashed through the register area of our store, and uh…God what do I say after that, we’ve been accessing the rubble since then,” Owner of Twice Around Thrift Store Seth Caples said.

One of the reasons the owners were shocked, was because of the location where the truck crashed into.

“Directly behind me, my daughters playpen and crib that was directly in front of the truck,” Caples said.

The city of Midland has released a statement about the crash and confirmed that it was a city truck, and they are still investigating.

Seth and his wife Tracey have filed a report with Midland Police, and they are asking the public for help.

“We have no idea what happened, the city and MPD didn’t explain it very well, if at all. and so I would like to hear from them. I saw on my security camera footage that there was a lot of people who saw it. and I’d like to hear from them,” Caples said.

One of the owners says she estimates that the cost to repair these damages will be at least $75,000.

Right now their biggest concern is taking out any other expensive items in their shops, in case they’re not able to cover the whole in their store.

