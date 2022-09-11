2nd Annual ‘Never Forgotten’ tribute held at the Cris Kyle Memorial

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual “Never Forgotten’ tribute for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 was held in Odessa on Saturday morning.

All local law enforcement and first responders turned on their sirens and drove in a caravan from the Ector County Coliseum to the Chris Kyle Memorial.

Congressman August Pfluger, Mayor Javier Joven, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, and other local officials spoke at the memorial to share their stories of where they were when 9/11 took place and payed tribute to other first responders that sacrificed their lives during their line of duty.

Congressman August Pfluger says we should never forget the heroes on 9/11 and all the first responders throughout West Texas.

“It’s really special to be a part of this community. See that the community takes time to remember that we should never forgot the heroes, not only on 9/11, but we’re surrounded by heroes right here in Odessa, and in Midland. People that every single day are giving and sacrificing, and protecting this community. When you look at Sheriff Griffis does, and what Chief Gerke does, and what Chief Alvarez, and so many others... I’m so proud to be in this community and to be a part of people who understand that this county is worth fighting for.”, said Congressman August Pfluger.

The next ‘Never Forgotten’ tribute is expected to be held next year in 2023.

