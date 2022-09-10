31st annual Midland Airsho

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The High Sky Wing C-A-F and the Midland Army Airfield Museum are pleased to once again present the 2022 Airsho.

This weekend marked the 31st annual Airsho over in Midland and it will be a two-day event filled with many activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Airsho 2022 features the famous Tora,Tora,Tora, team reenacting the attack on Pearl Harbor, complete with outstanding pyrotechnics.

the P-40 Warhawk will be the featured fighter plane from world war ii, and the B-25 devil dog as the featured bomber.

Other airplanes from the CAF’s “ghost squadron” will fly, including formation demonstrations by the high sky wing. Also performing will be the incredible “hot streak ii” jet truck, Mike “Spanky” Gallaway in his extra 300 high-performance aerobatic airplanes, and Aaron Taylor in his super Stearman Biplane.

Over the last 2 weeks there has been plenty of excitement involving aviation and with Midland College reopening their aviation program, the fly-into-fall event the other weekend, and now the Midland Airsho.

“You know it really is an exciting time and with all the programs you just mentioned whether its Midland college or whether it’s with the airpark with what we see right here at the airshow, it offers people a chance to see the careers that you could have in aviation” August Pfluger R-TX 11th District.

Congressmen added that some of the careers could be to fly the plane, be a part of the maintenance or be a part of the fuel behind the plane.

Events like these offer the younger generation a chance to learn about aviation and what it has to offer.

We met with Devyn Reily who grew up around planes, where her father was a pilot and she talks about just what airshows can do for the younger generation and how they can inspire children.

“Bringing me to air shows and that’s where I really got inspired to A. Try to join the air force one day, B. Try to get into warbirds and help not only fly them but help learn about them, work on them and it’s just very, very inspirational for young kids and getting them into it at a young age is super important” Devyn Reily, Pilot.

For years now Chevron has been sponsoring the Airsho and we met up with them to see why they come back year after year.

“It’s an important event for the community, 1. It represents a lot of our history from the Midland, Odessa, and the Permian Basin and the rural area that this basin has played throughout history. To see the old-World War 2 planes flying around as we speak is just nostalgic” Ryder Booth, Vice President of the Mid-Continent Business Unit.

If you missed today’s show don’t worry, it’s a 2-day event and you can always go tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.