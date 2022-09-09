Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held this Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

The stair climb is a way for the community to honor the first responders who died on 9/11 and the sacrifice they made that day.

“I think it’s important for us to come out here and suffer not just say we remember but do something that ties us back to those first responders. I also think it’s important for the public whether they’re a spectator or in the event to witness this or suffer with us,” said Event Coordinator and Firefighter Bryce Pruitt.

The climb will officially begin at 8 a.m. and is for both civilians and first responders.

“We climb because they climbed and that means a lot to me. I got hired three months after the World Trade Center attacks and I’ve been here ever since and I saw the same thing everybody else saw that day,” said Midland Fire Captain Lyndal Watkins.

“I just want to be here to help and if I can climb the stairs in their remembrance and their honor and the ultimate sacrifice they gave,”

The Twin Towers were 110 floors, so attendees will climb the equivalent at the stadium.

Pruitt says this event is important because it allows people to reflect, especially first responders like himself, on the tragedy and lives lost.

“I know that I’m going home as soon as the trainings over as soon as the workouts over,” said Pruitt.

“I think with the magnitude of the planes impacting the twin towers, I think when 343 firemen came out of their trucks at what would become Ground Zero that day, I got to feel like most of those guys knew they weren’t coming home.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Professional Firefighters’ Association of Midland.

If you want to participate you can register online on their Facebook, Instagram or website at tallcitymemorialstairclimb.com.

