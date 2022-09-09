Pecos landowner furious after city adds pipeline on his property without permission

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Richard Hayes is furious.

“[The City of Pecos] committed a felony crime, ok? And nobody has done anything about it,” Hayes said.

Hays says that in Sept. 2019, the City of Pecos approached Hayes to build a water line through one of his properties, a closed-down Western Lodge Motel near 3rd and Ross.

He refused.

But when Hayes returned to the property weeks after heart surgery, he found the city had done it anyway.

“They know that when they did this, they were committing a criminal act because they had no right,” Hayes said.

Hayes provided CBS7 with plats of the land showing he owns where the 4-inch line was buried.

There are no easements on the land, and the city did not invoke eminent domain.

Now, Hayes has filed a lawsuit demanding the city take out the line and pay him damages, which will help fix his torn-up blacktop dumped all over neighboring land.

“This line is coming out,” Hayes said. “It was put here illegally and also when I told them no. This line is coming out. That’s the end of it.”

Pecos City Manager Charles Lino confirmed that a lawsuit had been filed against the city and that it is trying to determine how it happened. He added that Pecos hopes to find an amicable resolution.

There’s only one resolution Hayes wants.

“This line is coming out,” Hayes exclaimed. “That’s the bottom line.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.