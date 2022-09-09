The Museum of the Southwest in Midland starts 58th Annual SeptemberFest this weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - SeptemberFest is Sept. 9-11, it is an arts festival giving tourist the opportunity to shop at artists booths, enjoy entertainment and local food vendors.

Senior Director of Development and Communications at the museum, Mary Katherine Marshall, said this year they’re expecting about 5,000 people.

“You know people talk about needing more culture in midland and this is a really awesome opportunity, very unique, for people to enjoy that over this weekend,” Marshall said. “We know that there’s a lot of places you can spend your time, but we hope that you come spend it with us here at the Museum of the Southwest.”

There are over forty artists from across the country in attendance.

For one local artist, Rebekah Conder, this her first year at the festival and she encourages everyone to see her paintings, specialized in outdoor paintings.

“My hope is that it just shows beauty to people’s homes, and it’s just a little snapshot of a different place, that will be a little glimpse of beauty in people’s home,” Conder said.

Pioneer Natural Resources is a sponsor of the children’s art program at the museum. They volunteer every year, employee Shirley Gomez said she loves volunteering at the festival.

“One of the biggest events is our SeptemberFest and believe me it is extra ordinary,” Gomez said.

Another Pioneer Natural Resources employee and volunteer, Amanda Day, said everyone should participate in the festival.

“Come out its going to be a great event, we’re excited to see people out here,” Day said. “Bring your families, bring your loved ones, bring your friends we’re here to have fun.”

Preview party is tonight at 6 p.m., which is a ticketed event and already sold out

Hours on Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., all ticket pricing and more details can be found on The Museum of the Southwest website.

Rebekah Conder is a new artist, and is always open to new clients. Anyone wanting to contact her about a painting can view her website or follow her on Facebook and Instagram @rconderstudio.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.