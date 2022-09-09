Ellen Noel Art Museum to host West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts one of its largest fundraisers of the year - West Texas Fest.

The event is presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Odessa, at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.

The event will feature tastings of Texas Beer, Wine & Spirits with live country music featuring Caleb Young. In addition, attendees will also have the opportunity to eat from local food trucks while competing (or cheering on competitors) in a corn hole tournament or participate in a new form of entertainment for this year’s West Texas Fest, axe throwing.

To become a sponsor or to purchase your ticket(s) visit NoelArtMuseum.org or call the museum at (432) 550-9696 X 214.

West Texas Fest is one of ENAM’s annual fundraisers with profits supporting rotating exhibitions, educational classes, and workshops. The success of the museum’s fundraising efforts helps ensure that the Ellen Noël Art Museum may continue offering programs like Summer Art Camp, Community Art Days and Art 2 Go at no cost. Art 2 Go is a program that takes art back into the classrooms and allows Museum instructors to provide art lessons and activities to every second grader in ECISD elementary schools and ten in Midland. This is just one of the many programs offered by the Museum which serve the Permian Basin community of all ages and backgrounds.

The public can help support the Museum’s efforts by purchasing tickets to West Texas Fest 2022.

General admission tickets are $60 and include four tastings and one food voucher from local food vendors with an option to purchase more. Designated Driver tickets are $30 and include a food and water voucher.

Sponsorship tables and underwriter opportunities are also available and include access to the sponsor-only tasting from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. General admission entry begins at 7:00 PM. For more information about this event, call 432-550-9696x214 to speak with Marketing Manager, Emma Valdez. Ticket information or to purchase a ticket is also available on the Museum’s website, noelartmuseum.org

