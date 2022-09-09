20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank had their 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The ceremony earlier today honored the 2,996 people that lost their lives back on that Tuesday morning in 2001.

Today’s ceremony included flags placed around the park to honor those who lost their lives. The Odessa fire rescue performed with pipes and drums and local first responders participated in a wreath ceremony.

Odessa first responders were present today at the ceremony, as well as city officials. We talked to them to find out why the city holds this event year after year.

“This country experienced something that was unparalleled. We had a tragedy on a global scale. That is something we as Americans should never forget, we should never forget that day, and we should never forget those who we lost. But I think we should be proud as to how we came together as a country to get through that period to get even stronger now as a nation than even back then” said Michael Marrero, City of Odessa Manager.

For 20 years the citizens of Odessa have been coming out to the American Tribute to remember 9/11.

Odessa’s fire chief told us what it means to him to see this display every year.

“We have always had a close niche community and so it’s always good to be able to come together and really support one another and so just us being able to see that is a great thing,” said John Alvarez, Fire Chief for The City of Odessa.

Each year when 9/11 comes around, we remember those we lost. But it’s also a day in which we can sit back and thank those who are serving now and go out every day to serve our community and country.

“But it’s also a way I believe to honor those that are still serving, first responders, dispatchers, medical personnel, those people that give to the community, that give of themselves. I think it’s a great ceremony to honor those people” said Michael Gerke, Chief of Odessa Police.

The flags will be in memorial gardens park until the 19th.

