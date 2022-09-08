Virtual public meeting focuses on Highway 18 in Winkler & Ward counties

KERMIT/MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting about proposed improvements to Highway 18 in Winkler and Ward counties.

The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The proposed project covers around 36.2 miles and goes from County Road 103 near the New Mexico state line to Loop 464 south of Interstate 20 in Ward County. While nothing is planned within cities, the proposal consists of the following:

Widen the rural sections of Highway 18 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders;

Include a wide center median and/or barrier; and

Build turn lanes at several intersections throughout the project area.

Additional right of way would be required. The project may involve construction in wetlands or floodplains. No structures are anticipated to be displaced.

To log into the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search “SH 18 North.” The online meeting room will open at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, and be available through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at www.TxDOT.gov, keyword search “SH 18 North”.

Email: SH18North@WSP.com.

Mail comment form to: WSP USA, Attn: SH 18 North, 1601 S. Mopac Expressway, Suite 325, Austin TX 78746.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting.

If you need additional information, please call the project team at (214) 459-1903 or email SH18North@WSP.com to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.

This project is in the planning stage. No construction funding or construction timeline has been established yet.

