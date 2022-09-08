Uvalde police investigating a shooting in memorial park

Shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park with injured victims.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KFYR-TV)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KOSA) -More than 3 months after the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary, Uvalde police are investigating a shooting at Memorial Park that has left multiple injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park.”

We will update this story as we know more.

