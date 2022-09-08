PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa’s Ivan Carreon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas.

Carreon’s performance set or tied multiple school records. It also moved him to first place on Odessa’s all-time list for career receptions and receiving yards, despite Carreon only being two games into his junior season.

Watch the video above to see Carreon in action, and hear what he and Coach Dusty Ortiz had to say about the record-setting performance.

