PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa’s Ivan Carreon

Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas.

Carreon’s performance set or tied multiple school records. It also moved him to first place on Odessa’s all-time list for career receptions and receiving yards, despite Carreon only being two games into his junior season.

Watch the video above to see Carreon in action, and hear what he and Coach Dusty Ortiz had to say about the record-setting performance.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Lonnie Burcham
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence
DPS reported that four people were killed and five remain in serious condition after an...
Four killed and Five in serious condition after crash in Winkler County

Latest News

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa’s Ivan Carreon
The story behind every NFL team name
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Monahans
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Monahans
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Monahans
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Monahans