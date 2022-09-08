Man shot and killed in Big Spring

At 12:10PM officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim
John Paul Ramirez
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested John Paul Ramirez for the murder of Kenneth Lee Murphy. At approximately 12:10 PM the Big Spring Police Department, Big Spring Fire, and Emergency Medical Services were sent to 700 N. Scurry in response to a gunshot victim.

Officers were able to briefly speak with Murphy before he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace at 12:50 PM.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

