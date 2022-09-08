Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens is Sunday

Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful 26th annual Trio of Gardens starts Sunday September 11.

Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said every year there is something different than the last.

“Every year, every garden is different, every landscape is different. Some of them are like wow that is just fabulous, and some of them are more yeah, I think I can do this in my yard,” Womack said.

The Trio of Gardens is Keep Midland Beautiful only fundraiser of the year.

Midlander’s volunteer their home gardens, and KMB chooses three to be displayed for the event. Each gardener provides tips on gardening and landscaping.

Womack said this year there is a new addition.

“We have one that we’ve never had before, its new to the trio of gardens,” Womack said. “In that it’s a community garden that is being hosted by the Permian Basin Master Gardeners.”

The event is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Once participants purchase a ticket, they can go to each garden in whichever order they choose.

Womack encourages everyone to come out, all proceeds help fund Keep Midland Beautiful projects and programs.

“I always say even if you only take one plant, or one piece of information home from Trio it’s going to be worth it,” Womack said.

Ticket pricing and locations of the three gardens can be found on their website.

To stay updated on all things Keep Midland Beautiful be sure to follow their Facebook and Instagram.

