How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II.

That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.

Many of the planes at AIRSHO are from the WWII era, and they’re powered by a fuel familiar to us all, but in WWII, it was something much newer.

“The air war was going to be fueled by this high-octane aviation fuel called “magic fuel”, said Chevron historian John Harper.

All those planes required a lot of magic fuel to fight the largest war in history.., and the Permian provided a quarter of the 5 billion barrels of oil used by the U.S.

“Without Midland, Odessa, the Permian Basin, and their supply of oil, I don’t think we could’ve sustained that kind of a war effort,” said Bill Coombes, Executive Officer of the High Sky Wing.

That amount of energy required a herculean effort from companies like Chevron, which tapped into the Permian to drastically the U.S. energy supply.

“Well into 1945, Chevron alone had produced over a billion gallons of high-octane aviation fuel,” Harper said.

That work was often pushed forward by women, who stepped in for men overseas.

“This is where you see—again, unprecedented in history—an influx of women coming into the refineries,” Harper said. “ They were doing lab work, working as lab technicians, managing service stations, some even working in the field.”

Not only did the Permian supply oil and gas, but it also had the Midland Army Airfield, which trained bombardiers in planes like the AT-11.

Over the course of WWII, the airfield trained over 6,600 bombardiers, who practiced their craft dropping bombs not far from the people who were bringing up their fuel. The relationship is one that still resonates today.

“I thought about fuel every second of every mission that I flew,” said U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, a retired Air Force F-22 pilot.

Other things continue to resonate as well. Chevron is still a significant employer, although it no longer goes by Standard Oil of California.

Some of the planes stayed behind too, still using that magic fuel.

“This country stepped up to the plate in a time of real need, and it started with the energy we had right here in the Permian Basin,” Pfluger said.

