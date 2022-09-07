West Texas Food Bank speaks on gardening during Hunger Action Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hunger Action Month for the West Texas Food Bank has officially started and will go all the way through September.

CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell, said growing a garden in West Texas is possible.

“That’s one thing that I think has been so amazing about the innovative gardens we’ve actually been able to show and teach that you can grow food right here in West Texas,” Campbell said.

Growing a garden is a simple and inexpensive way to help fight hunger.

At the food bank, they have innovative gardens which are occidental petroleum bio dooms used to teach people how to properly grow fruits and vegetables.

Campbell said the bio dooms are a unique way to grow food.

“We’re actually the only food bank in the country that has bio dooms,” Campbell said. “We’re growing bananas, and we have pineapple bushes, coy fish, goldfish, aquaponics, we have different exotic fruits and vegetables that you usually wouldn’t really see in West Texas.”

Campbell says on the third Saturday of every month the community is always welcome to the midland garden to learn tips from their nutritionist and gardener.

“It’s all about just bringing families and showing them there’s different ways that you can have food in West Texas.”

On September 24, in honor of Hunger Action Month, there will be a kids farmers market to give them the opportunity to pick their own fruits and veggies and learn about gardening.

The food bank is always open to volunteers and donations.

More on Hunger Action Month events can be found on their website.

