US Benchmark WTI falls below $85

The US Benchmark WTI fell below $85.
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell below $85 dollars.

The WTI sunk by about $15 in a little over a week but Cargile Investment Management President Mickey Cargile still thinks the oil industry is in a strong position for the future.

“I still expect to see oil fall from where it is now at 84 down into the low 80s for this cycle, but then I expect it to start moving up again,” said Cargile.

“The Saudi’s met with OPEC and they have already started to cut back production so that will help stabilize the price.”

Cargile says on August 30th oil opened at about $97 and as of 3 p.m. today it’s at about $82.

“...came out a little more than a week ago and spoke of his resolve to stop inflation, that raised recession fears, and in recession we use less energy… so if demand goes down the price of oil goes down,” said Cargile.

Despite the decline, Cargile says this doesn’t mean much change for the oil industry, other than causing cheaper gasoline prices and affecting the profitability of oil companies. But, not by much.

If oil fell far enough the rig count would start falling as well but the rig count is 50% higher than it was a year ago.

“This isn’t a big change. Oil prices are back to where they would have been without the war in Ukraine and so I think we’re in a position that’s good and strong for the future,” said Cargile.

Cargile expects a strong economy in the immediate and long term future for the Permian Basin.

