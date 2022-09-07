Pecos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas Top 10 Fugitive

Photo of Raynaldo Tijerina.
Photo of Raynaldo Tijerina.(CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, on September 6, 2022, the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, United States Marshal Service, and the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division located and safely arrested wanted Fugitive Raynaldo Tijerina, 44 years of age, active and confirmed Tango Blast Gang Member.

Tijerina was wanted for the following charges:

Texas Pardon and Parole Board:

-Homicide

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office:

-Possession of Child Pornography

-Invasive Visual Recording

Sheriff Perkins commends the hard work of the Investigators that led to the safe arrest of this fugitive.

