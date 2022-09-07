One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning.

On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the 2500 Block of Conger Road.

Upon extinguishing the fire, it was determined that a deceased body was located inside the motor home.

The dead person has not been positively identified at this time. The remains were released to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

