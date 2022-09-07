MCM Hotels donates to Military Order of the Purple Heart

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In a show of support for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the MCM Family of Hotels donated a portion of proceeds on Purple Heart Day to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

President of MCM Hotels Ed Lasater presented a check for $4,800 to the Lubbock Chapter of the Order in August.

“We are committed to honoring our nation’s heroes with this donation on behalf of all team members,” Lasater said.

According to their website, the Military Order of the Purple Heart is a service organization made up of Purple Heart recipients that helps active military members and their families.

