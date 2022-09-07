MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -KICKS 99.1 from the West Texas radio group is hosting the “KICKS cares for kids” radiothon today and tomorrow…

This two-day airing will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

Children’s Miracle Network hospitals is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals. Donations support the health of 10 million children across the country each year.

“KICKS cares for kids” will help the Children’s Miracle Network provide anything from beds to lighting in their rooms.

The radiothon has helped thousands of kids over the years... 20,000 kids just last year right here in the Permian Basin

Tracey Scott, program director for KICKS 99.1 says, “If you’ve had children, if you know somebody who’s had children. healthy children are a beautiful thing. a lot of them need a little help with them and that’s why we do this because there is a lot of children in need in the Permian Basin and the children’s miracle network takes care of the sick ones.”

KICKS 99.1 has partnered with Medical Center Hospital for this event for the last 4 years.

John Moesch, VP and general manager for KICKS 99.1, also spoke to CBS7 saying,

“We’ve been doing this for many many years and it’s supporting children is what it’s all about and the great work the Medical Center Hospital does and the wonderful work the medical center does and really does saves lives and so we’ve always enjoyed being a part of that and enjoyed supporting it and happy to do it again.”

This event helps children in several departments at MCH but especially babies born prematurely and in need of the assistance of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

“you start thinking about the service the NICU provides and if you’re a parent of a premature baby and if we didn’t have the service in the facilities we have at Medical Center Hospital where they would have to go” continues Moesch.

100 percent of the funds raised from the “KICKS cares for kids” radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and pediatric units at Medical Center Health System…

It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients, and research to help future patients.

After last year’s event both 99.1 and MCH were able to raise just around 25,000 dollars to help children.

If you would like to donate… donations are still open until 6 this evening and are back open tomorrow from 7 am to 6 pm.

You can donate by calling in at 888-499-kids or 888-499-5437 or on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.