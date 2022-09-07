Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow.

Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.

The job fair will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The fair features 30 local West Texas companies looking to hire immediately.

“Oil runs our economy in this area and one of the reasons it’s so profitable in this area is because we have a lot of work, we have a lot of companies. Well those companies need to hire to keeps those jobs going and so events like this helps the companies to be able to find new candidates,” said Delapena.

Attendees should bring an updated resume with their current contact information, a driver’s license or state issued ID, their social security number and a notepad to take notes.

“It’s really important because it gives a candidate a lot of exposure to not only one company but several different companies… it gives a company the opportunity to see many candidates and try to make a good match as well,” said Senior HR Business Partner at Universal, Rebecca Madrid.

Delapena says they have companies looking to fill positions ranging from wireline and safety techs to forehands and more.

Madrid says the best advice she could give a candidate is to…

“Come open minded you may be coming for one opportunity but may find another company that may be a better fit for you come with your goals and aspirations in mind for when you see yourself in four or five years not just today,” said Madrid.

Delapena says the best advice she can give is for attendees to talk to the companies. Many of which are offering high pay, free housing and immediate insurance.

