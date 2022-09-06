This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and West Texans shared their experiences

West Texas (KOSA) -It’s National Suicide Prevention Week.

A week to inform and engage the general public about suicide prevention.

This week is designed to educate the public about suicide prevention, and some West Texans share how anybody can help.

Amanda Provence, the chair of the Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk, says that the best way to help someone who is thinking of harming themselves is to stay calm and talk to that person.

She says sometimes reminding that person about what they have could be the very reason they are trying to hurt themselves, and to never be judgemental of them.

“Go with them, guide them, I think will help a lot better. then just saying call 988 or call the hotline or text this number, because then they do have that personal connection with you and they know when you care,” Provence said.

Provence suggests to also try to get help if someone is thinking of harming themself.

Because some people may need medical attention rather than someone to speak to.

Fiona Alva is a volunteer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Alva says that everyone should learn to speak to people who are thinking of harming themself or are suicidal.

" I 100 percent definitely believe that everyone should learn how to speak to someone who is suicidal, because it’s important to know how to approach the situation without escalating things or without going about things that make the person feel worse than they already do,” Alva said.

Alva is a suicide attempt survivor.

She suffered with depression and anxiety, and says at one point, she had zero hope.

“I always thought that nobody around me was going through the same thing I was going through, and I felt so alone and i know now that you don’t have to feel alone that there’s somebody there who understands you and will validate you,”

Alva says volunteering for the AFSP saved her life.

Now, she hopes to help others who are going through what she went through, but she also says she’s proud because she knows she survived something that could’ve led to her losing her life.

