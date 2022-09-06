Senior Life Midland assisting with a rise in senior hunger, inflations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Many people have felt the impact of recent inflation, including elderly West Texans.

Executive Director of Senior Life Midland, Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, said senior hunger is on the rise.

“We have seen an outpouring of seniors needing help,” Haynie said.

Senior Life Midland’s Meals on Wheels program delivers over 500 hot meals to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals everyday.

Due to recent inflations making food more expensive, and senior hunger on the rise, there are more people utilizing the program.

Haynie said there are many seniors in the community who are worried about how they will get their next meal, also struggling financially.

“We have a lot of these community seniors calling us and we have a limited budget, so something needs to be done,” Haynie said. “These prices are really just a struggle, stressful, and bringing a lot of anxiety to our seniors that we have in midland.”

Food isn’t the only thing Senior Life Midland help’s elderly with.

Haynie says through their One Day at A Time program they try to help as many low-income senior citizens as possible assisting with daily necessities, utilities and rent.

“Seniors are on a fixed income, so we have seniors who bring in maybe $700 a month social security and we’re seeing $500 electric bills,” Haynie said.

Haynie said volunteers are always welcome to assist with the Meals on Wheels program, because every day it takes 40 volunteers to get meals out.

“It doesn’t have to be every day, it doesn’t have to be every week we have many people that will help once a month or twice a month, but it really helps us out a lot,” Haynie said.

Senior Life Midland will soon start a hygiene drive for the community to help, specific times and details can be found on their website.

Anyone interested in volunteering feel free to visit their website or call the office at 432-689-6693.

