Schools across the West Texas support Uvalde ISD as students return to the classroom

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -Both students and teachers across the state are showing their support for Uvalde today by wearing maroon to class today.

The Robb Elementary School shooting was the deadliest in the U-s over the last decade.

Today former Robb Elementary School students head back to school for the first time since the shooting. Each grade goes to different campuses across their district.

Teachers and students at schools throughout the Permian Basin and across the state are showing their support today for Uvalde by wearing maroon and white to represent Uvalde schools.

“So today is about remembering them, thinking about them, and wishing them the best in this new school year” Scott Muri, Superintendent of ECISD.

“We just want to show them support, let them know that people across the state are thinking of them as they go back to school on this very hard first day” Elana Ladd, PIO for MISD

Muri says it’s important for students to know why today is significant and why they are wearing maroon and white, no matter what their school colors are.

“I think most of our students and staff members were encouraged to wear the color maroon. They may make a special announcement today, they may talk about it, especially at the elementary level, why, why is today is unique and why are we wearing maroon when our school colors are red and white or something” said Muri

Schools aren’t the only place West Texans are wearing maroon. Local hospitals are also showing support. Nurses at the Permian Regional Medical Center also wore maroon today.

Andrews ISD also participated in today’s event as well as other schools across the Permian Basin wearing maroon today.

