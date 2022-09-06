Prosperity Bank and City of Odessa host 20th annual American Tribute

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa will begin the 20th Annual American Tribute with a special program at Memorial Gardens Park.

The program will be on September 8th at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and to help place flags after the ceremony.

The Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes and Drums will provide a musical performance, which will be followed by remarks by Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa. Local area First Responders will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen first responders.

“For 20 years, we have honored the victims of 9/11/01 and our first responders,” said Mike Marshall, West Texas Chairman for Prosperity Bank. “We are thankful to the City of Odessa and the community for being a part of this all these years.”

This event is to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, as well as local first responders. Flags will fly until September 19th.

