Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ from Navy bribery scandal escapes house arrest in San Diego

Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.
Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.(Source: Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Leonard Glenn Francis removed the tracker Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After police officers found Francis’ home empty, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began a high-profile search, the newspaper reported.

Castillo said neighbors witnessed U-Haul moving trucks coming to and from Francis’ home in the days before his escape.

Francis was arrested in San Diego in 2013 and pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. In exchange, the officers passed him classified information and even went so far as redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based ship servicing company.

Prosecutors say Francis and his company overcharged the U.S. military by more than $35 million for its services.

Francis has been on house arrest since at least 2018 and under the supervision of a federal agency that monitors defendants who are out of custody until sentencing. He was set to be sentenced at the end of month.

Francis’ defense attorney, Devin Burstein, declined to comment to the Union-Tribune on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators
Lonnie Burcham
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

Latest News

The ongoing California heat wave puts the lives of cattle at risk and costs farmers more to...
Heat wave threatens livestock
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Fears grow for Ukraine nuke plant ahead of inspector report
The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
The school district, which has taken heavy criticism since the shooting, has been working to...
School starts in Uvalde more than 3 months after mass shooting