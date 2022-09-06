Four killed and Five in serious condition after crash in Winkler County

DPS reported that four people were killed and five remain in serious condition after an accident in Winkler County on September 1st.(WABI)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reported that four people were killed and five remain in serious condition after an accident in Winkler County on September 1st.

A Ford F-350 carrying five people was traveling north on SH 115 and a Ford F-250 carrying four people was traveling south on SH 115. The Ford F-250 was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roads. Because of the wet road conditions, the F-350 began to hydroplane causing them to collide head-on with the F-250 in the opposite lane.

