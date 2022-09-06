Four killed and Five in serious condition after crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reported that four people were killed and five remain in serious condition after an accident in Winkler County on September 1st.

A Ford F-350 carrying five people was traveling north on SH 115 and a Ford F-250 carrying four people was traveling south on SH 115. The Ford F-250 was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roads. Because of the wet road conditions, the F-350 began to hydroplane causing them to collide head-on with the F-250 in the opposite lane.

