Rattlesnake Bomber Base celebrates 80th Anniversary

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the Rattlesnake Bomber Base 80th Anniversary Celebration in Monahans.

It’s not everyday people of the community get the opportunity to see artifacts from World War II.

Volunteer at Rattlesnake Bomber Base Museum, Ellen Friar, said its great to have people come out to the celebration.

“It’s just wonderful to see so many people, that it kind of reminds me of when we opened the museum in 2014,” Friar said.

The Rattlesnake Bomber Base, formally in Pyote, but now a museum in Monahans, was a World War II training base for bombers. And was the largest bomber training base in the United States during World War II.

Local boy scout troops were invited to the celebration, along with a girl troop from Midland, for the flag raising ceremony and to perform reenactments which pertained to how boy scouts did in World War II.

Scout Master of Troop 675 in Monahans, Daniel Bergann, said this was opportunity to teach the troops about history.

“A lot of the boy scouts did first aid stuff so were here doing bandaging, splinting, making stretchers and stuff from scratch so people can see what they did and how to do it,” Bergann said.

Friar said it was wonderful to see so many members of the community come out for the event.

“A nice thing to do to put a focus on the museum and on the veterans,” Friar said. “I understand its Labor Day, but it’s just coincidental that September the 5th 1942 is when they initially did the groundbreaking for the base.”

The museum is full of artifacts from World War II for the public to experience the base, learn the history of the base and remember all the men and women who served

Friar says they aren’t done yet, as they will continue to add more exhibits to the museum in the coming months and years for the community to see.

Both boy and girl scout troops are actively recruiting, teaching children lifelong lessons and essentials.

