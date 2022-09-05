MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the MISD community have mixed reactions to Fort Worth ISD’s selection of Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their new superintendent of schools.

Last week members of the Midland community had the opportunity to make a public comment about Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth.

“I am dismayed and horrified to see some of the comments online and hear some of the comments faulting Dr. Ramsey for taking another position,” said Midlander Bernadette Granger.

Four people chose to speak during the public comment opportunity at beginning of the special MISD board meeting held on Thursday.

Their reactions to Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth ISD ranged from criticism’s about Dr. Ramsey and MISD’s past choices to praise for Dr. Ramsey’s hard work to improve MISD and suggestions for the board.

“If you just pick and choose a conservative superintendent who doesn’t support critical race theory or things like that that will cause harm to our community and our children,” said Midlander Diana Wolf.

Others were concerned about the state of the district asking the board to wait a few months for re-elections before making a final decision on the new superintendent.

“Teachers are leaving at an alarming rate and social emotional learning, computer programs, collecting and selling children’s data, equity nonsense pushing to allow students not all the freedom, behavioral problems are out of control and all the things that aren’t allowing teachers to teach under Dr. Ramsey’s reign,” said Midlander Michelle Allen.

MISD employee Diane Martinez said the districts academic improvements over the past year are a testament to Dr. Ramsey hard work.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Angelica Ramsey for her leadership and the impact she had on many of us, but most importantly the impact she had on our students… there’s a quote I read where every environment you go into you leave better than you found it, Dr. Ramsey did that,” MISD Employee Diane Martinez.

The public comment was held before the board began their discussions on next steps in finding a new and interim superintendent as well as developing an exit plan for Dr. Ramsey.

No final votes were made at that meeting on Thursday.

Dr. Ramsey will officially transfer districts at the end of the month.

