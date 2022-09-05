Midlanders enjoy Labor Day

A day off of work and school leads to fun in Midland, Tx
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Families across the nation had the day off today

The Department of Labor says that Labor Day was established in the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.

CBS7 spoke with one person in Midland who was making the most of their Labor Day in Centennial Park.

“Since school’s out, we decided to go to the park, go on the splash pad, and then we’re going to go back home, dry off, and then we’re going to go to the mall, and maybe Barnes and Noble and just hang out,” park goer Miya Solis said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators
Lonnie Burcham
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

Latest News

Labor Day fun in Midland, Texas
Labor Day fun in Midland, Texas
Midlander's had the opportunity to comment on Superintendent Ramsey's move.
MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move
MISD superintendent reactions
MISD superintendent reactions
Rattlesnake Bomber Base celebrates 80th Anniversary
Rattlesnake Bomber Base celebrates 80th Anniversary