Midlanders enjoy Labor Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Families across the nation had the day off today

The Department of Labor says that Labor Day was established in the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.

CBS7 spoke with one person in Midland who was making the most of their Labor Day in Centennial Park.

“Since school’s out, we decided to go to the park, go on the splash pad, and then we’re going to go back home, dry off, and then we’re going to go to the mall, and maybe Barnes and Noble and just hang out,” park goer Miya Solis said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.