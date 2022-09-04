Storm damage caused to Lost Mine Trail and Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - On the afternoon of Saturday, September 3rd, heavy rains resulted in damage to two popular park attractions.

A section of switchbacks along the Lost Mine Trail collapsed, resulting in heavy damage to that section of trail. The bottom of the switch back is covered in rocks and the top of the switchback is to narrow to safely traverse. The trail is currently closed.

The trail will re-open as soon as trail crews have a chance to assess, stabilize, repair, and make it safe for hikers. The same day, high water and debris crossed the pavement along the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive south of the Mule Ears Overlook.

The pavement has broken off and washed away and logs and rocks have washed onto the road making it unsafe to travel. The resulting damage and debris has closed the road at that point. The road will remain closed past Mule Ears Overlook until crews can repair the section and ensure it is safe for vehicle travel.

Over the last 5 days, Big Bend National Park has seen daily rainfall in all areas. Cottonwood Campground - Due to the road closures making the campground inaccessible, the campground is now temporarily closed and campers have been moved to Rio Grande Village Campground for the weekend.

No employees or visitors were injured during either of these events. The National Park Service will continue to post regular updates through Big Bend’s social media channels.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.