The 46tha Annual Permian Basin Fair and Expo returns to West Texas

This is the 46th year that the Permian Basin Fair and Expo have made its return back to West Texas.

And whether it’s new rides like the zero gravity attraction or the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show comedy show that travels all across the country to fairs there’s something for the entire family to enjoy.

President Susie Wyatt and her team want to give everyone in the Permian Basin a chance to create more memories at the fair that will last a lifetime.

This fair is not only a staple in this region but it has become a tradition for many families who look forward to this event every year.

All hands are on deck to make sure the staff can offer an unforgettable experience to the community.

“It’s a challenge. We want to offer the very best that we can to the Permian Basin. They’re our community we want to put back we want to give back and that’s why we do this because this is how we make our money for the scholarships for the youth” Susie Wyatt, President of The Permian Basin Fair and Expo.

When it comes to entertainment, The Permian Basin Fair and Expo does not lack in that field.

This year they decided to bring in entertainment that hasn’t been at the fair in a long time or ever before, such as the interactive kids’ celebration which caters to all ages, and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show.

“First time we came I believe was in the late 1980s and it’s amazing how this place has grown. The people that are here are a lot of oil riggers and are really tough workers in the field and we kinda relate to that cause that’s kinda what lumberjacks are there’s a kind of kinship in there. So when they come and see our show it’s very relatable, very enjoyable and a lot of fun and almost like I’m coming home to family” Lee LeCaptain, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Now, what’s a fair without food?

This year the fair has over 20 food vendors and it can range anywhere from burgers and fries to tacos, but nothing beats a good ole traditional fair food like a funnel cake or a corn dog.

“Funnel cake is sweet, it’s got powdered sugar, you can get toppings with strawberries and chocolate, or Carmel or pecans and it’s sweet and indulging and it’s not something you want every day. And it just makes up a festival or a fair. Everyone pictures a funnel cake or a corn dog at a fair” Mary Cooper.

