WCSO: 3 people died along South Highwy 115 and County Road 205

(MGN)
(MGN)(Source: MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Winkler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 3 people died in an accident along SH 115 and County Road 205 around 6:30 PM on Thursday.

The highway was shut down for most of the evening yesterday.

Winkler county sheriff’s office says at least 6 other people were injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

That’s all the information we have right now, but we will keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators

Latest News

Fatal crash (MGN)
Texas DPS investigates a fatal crash in Reeves County off of South Highway 302
According to Texas DPS investigators, she was driving when she drove into oncoming traffic and...
A Lubbock woman dies from a fatal crash in Martin County
Fatal Crash (MGN)
A Fort Stockton man has died from a fatal crash on FM 1053
JESSIE JAMES JOHNSON JR.
Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant