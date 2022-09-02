WCSO: 3 people died along South Highwy 115 and County Road 205

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Winkler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 3 people died in an accident along SH 115 and County Road 205 around 6:30 PM on Thursday.

The highway was shut down for most of the evening yesterday.

Winkler county sheriff’s office says at least 6 other people were injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

That’s all the information we have right now, but we will keep you updated as more information is released.

