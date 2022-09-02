Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street.

According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved.

That is all the information released by the City of Midland, CBS7 is working to get more details and will provide updates as they are released.

