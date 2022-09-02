Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street.

According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved.

That is all the information released by the City of Midland, CBS7 is working to get more details and will provide updates as they are released.

