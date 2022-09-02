Texas DPS investigates a fatal crash in Reeves County off of South Highway 302

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred in reeves county off of South Highway 302.

The investigation revealed that 56-year-old Gary Keimer Ball from Virginia died at the scene.

DPS reports Ball crossed over the center lines on highway 302 near mile marker 186 and hit another car. His car then caught on fire.

The second driver was taken to the Reeves County Hospital in stable condition.

