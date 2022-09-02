MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent.

A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday.

“It’s a loss for us here DR. Ramsey in her 18 months did a pretty great job and so we’re appreciative of that,” said MISD Board President Bryan Murry.

MURRY says a focus of the board heading into the next few weeks is finding a new superintendent that knows the West Texas community.

The board is also working on an exit plan for Dr. Ramsey and selecting an interim superintendent to take over, upon her departure at the end of the month.

In less than 21 days dr. Ramsey will be able to officially begin her new position in Fort Worth.

“At the end of the day this is all about our kids and we can’t keep having change. I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey here and obviously she is a shining star because she’s got the potential to move on,” said Murry.

“So we wish her well, but at the end of the day it’s about our kids. It’s not about the kids in Fort Worth. So, we will make sure to develop a contract that is good for Midland.”

Murry says that the district did not lose any money on her contract as Dr. Ramsey was only paid one month’s worth of the $35,000 raise she was given one month ago.

Moving forward Murry says the board will try to find a way to put language into the new superintendent contract that ensures their selection stays with the district through the time agreed upon.

Especially since Dr. Ramsey’s contract was not set to end until July of 2025.

“Input from our community is obviously very important to us and I know that number one thing for us is students outcomes and how do we change student outcomes. But the staying power for our new superintendent is having someone tied to West Texas that will be in Midland and here for our students,” said Murry.

This announcement did not come as a surprise to the board, Murry says Dr. Ramsey did officially inform the board when she first interviewed for the position with FWISD.

The district is hopeful. Murry says he believes in their community and thinks the students have a bright future.

Moving forward Murry says the board will do what’s best for MISD and that chapter with Dr. Ramsey is now closed for them.

He thinks the district is on the right track and with the help of the associate superintendent’s in place now, they will keep reaching for their performance goals.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.