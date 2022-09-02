Midland Police Department warns of text message scams

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Text message scams have become more common, and there are ways they can be prevented.

MPD officer, Chane Blandford, said there are ways for people to differentiate when a text is and isn’t legit.

“I know for a fact companies like amazon will not reach out to you, they will not call you they will not send you a text message, none of that,” Blandford said.

Recently scammers have been sending messages requesting personal information, social security numbers, or even passwords. In the message they ask people to click a link to resolve a problem or win a prize.

Blandford said if the message seems urgent its most likely a scam.

“Just remember there’s no rush, take a breath look up a phone number and call and find out,” Blandford said. “There’s nothing wrong with calling and finding out and then from there you can find out whether it was real or fake.”

Blandford also mentioned, some people are more vulnerable to scammers then others.

“Senior citizens get those phone calls, and they say that they’re grand kid, they’re in trouble, or in jail, in the hospital, over in a foreign country or state and that they need help and all that is is a scam,” Blandford said.

He said never trust anything asking for personal information, and always fact check.

“Educate yourself on the cyber issues that go on in today’s world,” Blandford said.

Stay on the lookout for these types of messages, and if the text wants a person to act immediately, it’s probably a scam.

