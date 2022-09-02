Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant

JESSIE JAMES JOHNSON JR.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Midland Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital.

An arrest warrant for Jessie James Johnson Jr. was issued in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

