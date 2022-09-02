A Lubbock woman dies from a fatal crash in Martin County
According to Texas DPS investigators, she was driving when she drove into oncoming traffic and overcorrected causing her vehicle to roll.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Lubbock woman died earlier this week on state highway 349 just north of midland.
According to Texas DPS investigators, she was driving when she drove into oncoming traffic and overcorrected causing her vehicle to roll.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.