Legacy Principal Shannon Torres named Principal of the Year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy Senior High Principal Shannon Torres has been named Principal of the Year for 2022-23 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals for Region 18.

Secondary principals from across Region 18 selected Torres for the honor. Torres will now be eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.

“I am excited and honored to be selected as the Region 18 Principal of the Year,” Torres said. “The staff at Legacy High is amazing and we really care about students, not only academically but emotionally too. We focus on what is best for our students and are always looking to improve our instruction, practice, and structures.”

After graduating from Texas Tech, Torres began teaching in Amarillo, where she quickly rose to the role of assistant principal at Tascosa High School. She came to Midland in 2013 as assistant principal of Midland High, and was promoted to principal at Midland Freshman in 2016. In 2020, Torres assumed her current role as principal at Legacy High School.

“I love finding new ways to get students and staff excited about school, and ways to create a safe and welcoming culture for staff, parents, and our community,” Torres said. “My goal is to hire and position people according to their strengths. I am lucky enough to work with staff and administrators that have strengths that complement me as a leader.”

In addition to her teaching and campus administrative duties, Torres has served on the State Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

“I’d also like to thank my husband and kids for supporting me and allowing me to spend the time needed to focus on Legacy High School,” Torres said of the honor.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.