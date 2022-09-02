A Fort Stockton man has died from a fatal crash on FM 1053

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, 93-year-old Enrique Segovia Olivas died in a crash on FM 1053 just 8 miles north of Fort Stockton.

The investigation revealed that Olivas was driving on FM 1053 when his car veered off the roadway into a ditch. he then kept driving in the ditch then struck a private fence before coming to a stop.

He was taken to Odessa Regional Hospital where he died.

