A Fort Stockton man has died from a fatal crash on FM 1053

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, 93-year-old Enrique Segovia Olivas died in a crash on FM 1053 just 8 miles north of Fort Stockton.

The investigation revealed that Olivas was driving on FM 1053 when his car veered off the roadway into a ditch. he then kept driving in the ditch then struck a private fence before coming to a stop.

He was taken to Odessa Regional Hospital where he died.

