AIRSHO ready to take off for 31st year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s September in the Permian basin, which means it’s time for the annual AIRSHO.

A dreary day in Midland kept the High Sky Wing’s planes on the ground, but inside the hangar, it was all smiles.

“As much as we see airplanes all the time, we still love to see AIRSHO every year,” said Greg Gutting, the media liaison for the High Sky Wing.

It’s the first time in years that show preparations didn’t have COVID restrictions, which is good news for airplane and history aficionados.

“It seems like it’s gone awful smoothly,” Gutting said.

This year’s headliner is the Tora Tora Tora Airshow, America’s longest-running aerial act.

That has officials like AIRSHO Director Gena Linebarger excited to celebrate the organization’s latest milestone.

“It’s extra special this year because it’s their 50th anniversary, and we want to celebrate with them.”

The good news for attendees? Tickets are just $5, made possible by Chevron, the show’s newest sponsor.

“We think that AIRSHO is a premiere community event, and the fact that we’re able to contribute and support this event means a lot to us and to the community,” said Chevron Communications Advisor Susan Lacey.

That means for just a Lincoln on Sept. 10-11, you’ll see multiple P-51 Mustangs, a P-40 Warhawk, and B-25 Mitchell, not to mention the ever-popular jet truck.

“There are flames shooting out the back and loud noises,” Gutting said. “It’s a big attraction for the kids especially, but I kinda like it too.”

So, while the sky is filled with rain on an unseasonably cool September day, it’s just days away from being filled with planes.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.