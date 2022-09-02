AIRSHO ready to take off for 31st year

The show takes place on Sept. 10-11.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s September in the Permian basin, which means it’s time for the annual AIRSHO.

A dreary day in Midland kept the High Sky Wing’s planes on the ground, but inside the hangar, it was all smiles.

“As much as we see airplanes all the time, we still love to see AIRSHO every year,” said Greg Gutting, the media liaison for the High Sky Wing.

It’s the first time in years that show preparations didn’t have COVID restrictions, which is good news for airplane and history aficionados.

“It seems like it’s gone awful smoothly,” Gutting said.

This year’s headliner is the Tora Tora Tora Airshow, America’s longest-running aerial act.

That has officials like AIRSHO Director Gena Linebarger excited to celebrate the organization’s latest milestone.

“It’s extra special this year because it’s their 50th anniversary, and we want to celebrate with them.”

The good news for attendees? Tickets are just $5, made possible by Chevron, the show’s newest sponsor.

“We think that AIRSHO is a premiere community event, and the fact that we’re able to contribute and support this event means a lot to us and to the community,” said Chevron Communications Advisor Susan Lacey.

That means for just a Lincoln on Sept. 10-11, you’ll see multiple P-51 Mustangs, a P-40 Warhawk, and B-25 Mitchell, not to mention the ever-popular jet truck.

“There are flames shooting out the back and loud noises,” Gutting said. “It’s a big attraction for the kids especially, but I kinda like it too.”

So, while the sky is filled with rain on an unseasonably cool September day, it’s just days away from being filled with planes.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators

Latest News

AIRSHO ready for 31st year
Midland Chamber of Commerce member honored in Hispanic Stars Rising book
Midland Chamber of Commerce member honored in Hispanic Stars Rising book
Midland Chamber of Commerce member honored in Hispanic Stars Rising book
MIDLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBER HONORED
United Supermarkets starts Aisles of Smiles campaign
United Supermarkets starts their “Aisles of Smiles” campaign