Zacharia Jones conviction

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced on Wednesday that Zacharia Lamont Jones, 51, has been convicted of continuous violence against his family- a 3rd Degree Felony.

Jones was charged with assaulting a female victim on January 24th, 2021, and again on February 17th, 2021. Since both incidents took place within a year the charges were upgraded to a felony.

After electing to face a jury for punishment Jones faces jury assessed punishment of 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division.

The prosecution was led by Senior Trial Chief Melissa Williams, who was assisted by recent law school graduate Steven Lively, District Attorney Investigator Tony Aguilar, and Victim/Witness Services Advocate Sarah Jordan.

