United Supermarkets starts their “Aisles of Smiles” campaign

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today United Supermarkets started their “Aisles of Smiles” campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, also called MDA.

The September-long event will allow customers several opportunities to give.

Regional VP for the Midland-Odessa and Eastern New Mexico for United Supermarkets, John Jameson, said he is happy they can help.

“I think MDA is a disease that effects a lot of families, I do think the promotion increases awareness,” Jameson said. “So not only raise money towards research and a cure, but it also raises awareness for the public.”

Throughout the Aisles of Smiles campaign, guests of United and Market Street stores will be able to purchase qualifying products, with a percentage of the sale being contributed to MDA.

Items include Wish Bone salad dressings, Bush’s Beans, Hostess cakes, and many other items.

To help the United Family promote the campaign, Peter Flores with A Cost to Sales Marketing team, said their job is to help fundraise as much as possible.

“We do, I’m going to say about $90,000 with the United Family,” Flores said. “Then the year 2020 whenever the pandemic hit, we did over $100,000 and we’re hoping to get there again.”

Jameson said United Supermarkets has been partnered with MDA for over twenty years and support their mission of fighting neuromuscular disease.

“Whether that’s go and work at their camp or do this can drive it’s been a partnership that we’ve been a part of for a long time,” Jameson said.

Now through September 14, guest will also be able to donate any dollar amount to MDA through a donate at the register campaign.

Anyone shopping at a United or Market Street and want to help, the qualifying items are labeled throughout the aisles with an MDA sticker.

Last day of the Aisles of Smiles campaign is September 30.

