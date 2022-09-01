Trinity School announces ‘22 Hall of Honor inductees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School in Midland announced this year’s 2022 Hall of Honor inductees. All four honorees this year had accomplishments ranging from artist and designer to Olympic equestrian rider.

“It’s just a fun thing to be able to celebrate different people and to tell them what a great job they’re doing,” said Carrie Hawkins.

This year’s Trinity School Hall of Honor inductees are Carrie Hawkins Class of ‘06, Will Faudree, class of ‘01, Joe De Dompiegne class of ‘75 and Jo Weber, a former teacher at the school.

This is the seventh year Trinity has recognized alumni and faculty that have brought honor to the school in their professional careers and community service.

“I always just hoped that I would make my teachers proud here at trinity and I really feel lucky to be honored today because I feel like the way I’ve got to where I am now is because of the things I’ve learned here our teachers have taught us so much more than education,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins has her own company titled Pearly Gates Designs where she incorporates watercolor artwork with fashion. Her pieces can be found in Dillard’s stores across the country.

“It’s a very loving place I think everybody every teacher here is so concerned with the lives of the children they really want every child to be successful,” said Joanne Weber.

Weber was a teacher at Trinity for 55 years and only recently retired last May, she says despite all her years at the school it never felt like a job.

When asked about their experience at Trinity, all honorees said the school has a strong sense of community support that helped foster their success.

Olympic Equestrian Rider Will Faudree says the key to success is to just…

“Keep going you’re going to hit bumps in the road, there’s going to be things that will constantly get in your way but you’ve got to just keep going,” said Faudree.

All of the honorees will be celebrated at the Hall of Honor dinner and ceremony at Trinity on October 27th.

