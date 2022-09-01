Pfluger introduces Protecting the Permian Basin Act of 2022

Rep. August Pfluger
Rep. August Pfluger
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - Rep. August Pfluger announced the Protecting the Permian Basin Act today as part of his initiative to strike down attacks on the oil and gas industry.

This bill repeals a tax on oil and gas producers that was included in the inflation expansion act from August 2022.

Following the announcement Rep. Pfluger said,

“The current worldwide energy crisis is so bad that Europeans have returned to the pre-industrial days of burning wood chips to heat their homes. In the United States, energy costs are so high that 1 in 6 families cannot afford to pay their utility bills. Even still, President Biden and Congressional Democrats are so indebted to their Green New Deal lobbyists that they buried a NEW tax on Permian producers in the recently-passed Inflation ‘Expansion’ Act. Oil and gas produced in the Permian Basin are essential to affordable, reliable, and secure energy. The Protecting the Permian Basin Act ensures that the entrepreneurs and innovators in West Texas will not be burdened by yet another needless and harmful tax.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators

Latest News

Andrews ISD hires canine counselors
Andrews ISD hires canine counselors
Andrews ISD hires canine counselors
Midland Memorial Hospital Neonatal partnership
Midland Memorial Hospital announces Neonatal partnership
The threat of flooding continues
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and flooding likely