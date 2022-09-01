Pfluger introduces Protecting the Permian Basin Act of 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - Rep. August Pfluger announced the Protecting the Permian Basin Act today as part of his initiative to strike down attacks on the oil and gas industry.

This bill repeals a tax on oil and gas producers that was included in the inflation expansion act from August 2022.

Following the announcement Rep. Pfluger said,

“The current worldwide energy crisis is so bad that Europeans have returned to the pre-industrial days of burning wood chips to heat their homes. In the United States, energy costs are so high that 1 in 6 families cannot afford to pay their utility bills. Even still, President Biden and Congressional Democrats are so indebted to their Green New Deal lobbyists that they buried a NEW tax on Permian producers in the recently-passed Inflation ‘Expansion’ Act. Oil and gas produced in the Permian Basin are essential to affordable, reliable, and secure energy. The Protecting the Permian Basin Act ensures that the entrepreneurs and innovators in West Texas will not be burdened by yet another needless and harmful tax.”

