Midland Memorial Hospital announces Neonatal partnership

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital announced today the Neonatal partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children’s Hospital, and Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services and compassionate care of MMH with the experience, specialty expertise, and dedicated physicians to care for our tiniest patients,” said Stephen Bowerman, President of Midland Health.

“We see this as a key step in advancing neonatal care to the next level for greater Midland.” “We are excited this venture allows us to expand our valued partnership with Cook Children’s and renew our partnership with Covenant Children’s,” said Mike Dwyer, M.D., Market President for Pediatrix Medical Group.

This collaboration will MMH to continue the same quality neonatal care for infants across West Texas that they have been providing for over 20 years.

“Since 2018, Covenant Children’s and Cook Children’s have collaborated to provide the highest quality of care to families in West Texas,” said Rick W. Merrill, President, and CEO of Cook Children’s Health Care System.

The partnership will begin September 3, 2022. Patients and families will not see an interruption in care.

