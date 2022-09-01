Midland Memorial Hospital announces Neonatal partnership

The partnership will enhance NICU care in West Texas
Midland Memorial Hospital Neonatal partnership
Midland Memorial Hospital Neonatal partnership(El Hospital Midland Memorial cuenta ya con 122 pacientes con coronavirus)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital announced today the Neonatal partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children’s Hospital, and Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services and compassionate care of MMH with the experience, specialty expertise, and dedicated physicians to care for our tiniest patients,” said Stephen Bowerman, President of Midland Health.

“We see this as a key step in advancing neonatal care to the next level for greater Midland.” “We are excited this venture allows us to expand our valued partnership with Cook Children’s and renew our partnership with Covenant Children’s,” said Mike Dwyer, M.D., Market President for Pediatrix Medical Group.

This collaboration will MMH to continue the same quality neonatal care for infants across West Texas that they have been providing for over 20 years.

“Since 2018, Covenant Children’s and Cook Children’s have collaborated to provide the highest quality of care to families in West Texas,” said Rick W. Merrill, President, and CEO of Cook Children’s Health Care System.

The partnership will begin September 3, 2022. Patients and families will not see an interruption in care.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
Picture of Midland Christian
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators

Latest News

The threat of flooding continues
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and flooding likely
Trinity announced this years Hall of Honor inductees, including alumni and a faculty member
Trinity School announces ‘22 Hall of Honor inductees
The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Rene Chacon, claimed ownership of the substance, and was...
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with possession of a controlled substance
Lonnie Burcham
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence