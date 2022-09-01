Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault.

On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Assault.

A jury was then selected for the trial to determine the punishment that would be assessed.

After hearing evidence during the first three days of the week, the jury then deliberated for approximately 5 hours, into Wednesday night, before deciding on the punishment.

The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant had been estranged from his wife, Brandy Snider, during the time leading up to the early morning hours of September 30, 2020.

On that date, police responded to a 911 call from Brandy Snider’s residence on Story Avenue in Midland.

The defendant was reported to have entered the residence and threatened the lives of Snider,

Snider’s children, and another male in the home.

As police arrived on scene, the defendant shot Snider and the other male, and then attempted to shoot himself.

Snider was dead at the scene and the other male victim suffered a gunshot wound as he tried to escape his attacker, but survived after treatment. In addition to the 15-year prison sentence for shooting the surviving victim, the jury assessed a fine of $5000.

The 80-year sentence for Murder and the 15-year Aggravated Assault sentence will run concurrently.

The defendant will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years of his sentence.

Eligibility for parole is not a guarantee that parole will be granted.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Borden and Paola Lujan.

Burcham was represented by Odessa attorney Scott Layh.

The trial was held in the 385th District Court and presided over by Judge Leah G. Robertson.

